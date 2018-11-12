हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayodhya

SC rejects plea seeking early hearing in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case

The plea was filed by lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha who was appearing for Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. 

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea seeking early hearing in the Ayodhya title suit in connection with Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid case. Declining an urgent hearing, the top court said that the matter has already been listed for January. 

"We have already passed the order. The appeals are coming up in January. Permission declined," the bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul said.

