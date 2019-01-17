SC relaxes stringent norms imposed by Maharashtra govt on Mumbai dance bars

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for dance bar owners in Mumbai, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday relaxed stringent conditions set by Maharashtra government for getting licences for running dance bars in Mumbai. The apex court also upheld the time of five and half hours for dance performances.

Mumbai Dance bar matter: Supreme Court relaxes stringent conditions set by Maharashtra government for getting licences for running dance bars and upheld the time of five and half hours for dance performances. pic.twitter.com/VokxHV8Ab0 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2019

The SC also gave a reprieve to dance bar owners by ruling that the dance bar can organise orchestra and the patrons can give tips to bar dancers. The SC, however, said that showering of cash and coins should not be allowed inside bars.

"Supreme Court allows orchestra, tips can be given but showering of cash and coins is not allowed inside bars," ANI reported.

The top court also ruled that the state government cannot impose total prohibition on dance bars. "There cannot be total prohibition on dance bars. No licence has been granted by Maharashtra since 2005. There may be regulations but that should not amount to total prohibition," ANI reported.

The SC also quashed the Maharashtra government's order of installing CCTV cameras in dance bars of Mumbai. "Supreme Court quashes conditions of Maharashtra government of putting CCTV cameras in dance bars of Mumbai, giving licence to people of good character as 'vague'," said the top court.

The apex court also quashed a condition laid down by Maharashtra government that segregated dancing stage from the bar area where drinks are served. The Court has also quashed a rule under which it was said that dance bars should be 1 km away from educational and religious places.

The SC, however, upheld a rule of Maharashtra government by which working women should have contract in order to prevent their exploitation. But the top court quashed a rule of monthly salary for bar dancers.