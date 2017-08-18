SC seeks Chandigarh's response on compensation to minor mom

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Chandigarh administration`s response on a plea seeking compensation to a 10-year-old who gave birth to a girl after being raped.

The baby was born on Thursday.

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta sought the Union Territory`s response on the plea by senior counsel and amicus curiae Indira Jaising, who urged the court to fix Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the victim.

Jaising also expressed dismay at the paltry Rs 10,000 the Chandigarh administration gave to the parents of the rape victim.

Jaisinh told the bench that out of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 3 lakh should be released immediately to meet the victim`s requirements.

The amicus curiae told the bench the balance of Rs 7 lakh should be kept in an interest bearing account that could be utilised by the rape victim`s father for her benefit.

The matter will come up for hearing on August 22.