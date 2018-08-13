हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hapur lynching

SC seeks report from UP Police on Hapur lynching case within two weeks

The Supreme Court has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh Police over Hapur lynching incident. The top court on Monday asked Meerut Inspector General of Police to submit a detailed report on the entire episode within two weeks.

SC seeks report from UP Police on Hapur lynching case within two weeks

The Supreme Court has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh Police over Hapur lynching incident. The top court on Monday asked Meerut Inspector General of Police to submit a detailed report on the entire episode within two weeks.

The court further asked the senior police official to ensure protection to the witnesses in the case. The top court adjourned the hearing till August 28.

Samiuddin, the lone survivor in the case of mob fury, had filed a petition in the top court, pointing that the Uttar Pradesh Police had termed the death of lynching victim Kasim Quraishi as a case of road rage.

The petition has sought a court-monitored probe by a special investigation team (SIT). Samiuddin has also demanded that the trial of the case be transferred to a court outside Uttar Pradesh.

The petition has further demanded that the bail granted to main accused in the case, Yudhishthir Singh Sisodia, must be cancelled. It has also sought the cancellation of bail granted to other accused in the case.

On June 18, an angry mob had mercilessly beaten up 64-year-old Samiuddin and Kasim Quraishi on suspicion of mass killing of cows. Both sustained serious injuries in the incident. While Samiuddin managed to survive, Kasim succumbed to his injuries.

Tags:
Hapur lynchingHapurLynchingSupreme CourtUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh police

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close