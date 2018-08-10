SC stays J&K High Court's order permitting movie-goers to carry own food

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Jammu and Kashmir High Court's order which allowed movie-goers in the state to carry their own food inside theatres.

The order had been challenged by the Multiplex Association of India which had filed a petition in the country's top court. This after the High Court had directed movie hall owners to allow patrons to carry their own eatables and water inside. The court had been told in a public interest litigation filed by a group of lawyers that eatables which could be part of a special diet recommended by doctors are also not allowed to be carried inside.

This argument was challenged in Supreme Court by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who said that such people should rather not go for movies. He further argued that if people are not permitted to carry their own alcohol or food to hotels, the same should also apply to movie halls.

A case on similar lines is also being heard in the Bombay High Court after movie-goers across Maharashtra were permitted to carry their own food and water last month. Maharashtra Food Supplies Minister Ravindra Chavan had announced the decision during the assembly session in Nagpur. He had also warned of action against anyone who stopped people from carrying eatables.