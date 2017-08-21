Supreme Court to hear Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Bhat''s plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a plea filed by Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Bhat raising several issues including that he was not being heard by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on the matters affecting him and his family.

Earlier in January, apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice D.Y.Chandrachud asked him to refrain from making any political statements.

As Bhat tried to refer to the recent incidents wherein normal life was hampered in Kashmir, and tried to eulogise some extremists, the bench said that he was in a court and there was no place for politics in it.

Telling Bhat that they would go through his pleas, the bench asked him to come prepared to address the court and not to digress from his issue raised by him.