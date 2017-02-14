SC to hear PIL seeking revocation of India-Pakistan Indus Water Treaty
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear the petition calling for scrapping of the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan.
The plea has been filed by a Delhi-based lawyer M L Sharma, who has said that the treaty is unconstitutional.
The treaty was signed on September 19, 1960 by India`s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan President Ayub Khan.
It is one of the most liberal water-sharing pacts in the world.
However, Sharma says the treaty is invalid as it was signed by Nehru and Khan, and that it should have been signed by the President of India.
The agreement covers six rivers - the three eastern rivers of Ravi, Beas, Sutlej and their tributaries and the three western rivers of Indus, Jhelum, Chenab and their tributaries.
Water from the eastern rivers has been allocated to India, and New Delhi is obligated to let 80 percent water from the western rivers flow to Pakistan. The treaty gives the lower riparian Pakistan more `than four times` the water available to India.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Questions raised over India's ICCR sponsoring Karachi Literature Festival
- Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?
- Vyapam scam: SC cancels admission of over 500 students
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- Shrinking Hindu population remark: RSS, BJP praise Kiren Rijiju; Congress wants EC action against MoS Home
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message
Top Videos
-
Sasikala convicted by SC in DA case, can't contest polls for 10 years
-
J&K: Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Bandipora sector
-
DNA: Eateries at risk in Delhi's Connaught Place, survey to identify dangerous buildings
-
Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?