close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Bofors: SC agrees to hear plea challenging dropping of charges against Hinduja brothers

The Bofors scandal has returned to haunt the Congress.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 11:50
Bofors: SC agrees to hear plea challenging dropping of charges against Hinduja brothers

New Delhi: The Bofors scandal has returned to haunt the Congress.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal of BJP leader Ajay Kumar Agarwal challenging Delhi High Court order quashing charges against Europe-based industrialists -- the Hinduja brothers -- in the politically-sensitive Bofors pay-off scam case.

The Bofors issue came in focus again recently after a parliamentary panel suggested that the case of irregularities in purchase of Bofors guns should be reopened as there were many "loopholes" in the investigation in past.

The Bofors scandal relating to alleged payment of kickbacks in procurement of howitzer artillery guns had triggered a massive political storm and led to the fall of the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1989.

The CBI has said it can re-investigate only if a court or government order was issued.

TAGS

BoforsSupreme CourtAjay Kumar AgarwalBharatiya Janata PartyCBICongressCentral Bureau of Investigation

From Zee News

Gigantic asteroid &#039;Florence&#039; to pass by Earth today
Space

Gigantic asteroid 'Florence' to pass by Earth tod...

Modi ministry reshuffle: How the &#039;P and N&#039; formula decided who&#039;s in, who&#039;s out
India

Modi ministry reshuffle: How the 'P and N' formul...

US ban on North Korea travel comes into force
WorldAsia

US ban on North Korea travel comes into force

66-million-year-old rare dinosaur fossil unearthed in Colorado
Environment

66-million-year-old rare dinosaur fossil unearthed in Color...

Woman techie jumps off moving train to escape molestation bid, 3 accused arrested by Andhra Police
Andhra Pradesh

Woman techie jumps off moving train to escape molestation b...

Guam forests may be &#039;irreversibly damaged&#039; by foreign snake species
Environment

Guam forests may be 'irreversibly damaged' by for...

Human stem cells might combat Parkinson&#039;s disease in monkeys
Environment

Human stem cells might combat Parkinson's disease in m...

Modi ministry reshuffle: Union minister Sanjeev Balyan resigns
India

Modi ministry reshuffle: Union minister Sanjeev Balyan resi...

24-year-old man plowed to death by SUV carrying BS Yeddyurappa’s son
Karnataka

24-year-old man plowed to death by SUV carrying BS Yeddyura...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Cabinet rejig: M Thambidurai most likely to be picked by Narendra Modi if AIADMK joins NDA

The triple talaq conundrum: Politics of religion & religion of politics must be segregated

State regulation is legitimising unfeasible water mining

The day a fairy tale died: What Princess Diana's death means to me

Cabinet reshuffle: PM Narendra Modi will try to hit five birds with one stone