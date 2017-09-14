close
SC to hear plea for CBI probe into child's death in Ghaziabad school

Armaan, a Class 4 student at the Indirapuram school, allegedly died after a fall from the second floor of a school building on August 1. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 19:20

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on September 18 a plea for a CBI probe into the death of 10-year-old Armaan Seghal on G.D. Goenka School campus in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

Armaan, a Class 4 student at the Indirapuram school, allegedly died after a fall from the second floor of a school building on August 1. 

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Amitava Roy and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar agreed to hear the matter on Monday as lawyer Gurmeet Singh told the court that school Chairman Ankur Malhotra, Principal Kavita Sharma, and others had moved the Allahabad High Court for the quashing of a FIR in the matter.

Gurmeet Singh, who appeared for petitioner-parents Gulshan Seghal and Swati Sehgal, said the High Court had listed the matter for hearing on October 4..

The school officials and others told the High Court that they had been falsely implicated on the ground of suspicion and denied any involvement of the school management or its employees in the case.

The Sehgals` counsel told the apex court that injuries on the nose and head of the child created doubts whether a fall caused his death

TAGS

Supreme CourtArmaan SeghalGD Goenka SchoolGhaziabadAllahabad High CourtUttar Pradesh

