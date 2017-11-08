SC to hear plea for transfer of case seeking disqualification of 11 MLAs of pro-OPS camp

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on November 13 a plea by AIADMK leader Semmalai seeking the transfer to the apex court a case filed by the DMK in the Madras High Court seeking the disqualification of 11 MLAs belonging to the then OPS faction.

An apex court bench headed by Justice J. Chelamewswar directed the listing of the matter for next week after senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi on Wednesday sought the transfer.

The court was told that a similar matter relating to Andhra Pradesh was pending before the Supreme Court.

The DMK had moved the Madras High Court seeking the disqualification of the 11 MLAs belonging to then AIADMK faction led by now Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam after they voted against the AIADMK whip during a confidence motion in the Assembly.

The DMK contended that the Speaker was not taking any action against the 11 MLAs under the anti-defection law.

