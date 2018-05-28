SC vacation bench refuses to give urgent hearing to Thoothukudi violence case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme court on Monday refused to give an urgent hearing to the plea filed over alleged police atrocities during anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi last week. The court said it would hear the matter once it reopens after the vacations.

Advocate GS Mani In his PIL alleged a "pre-planned murder" by police with the help of high-level officials of police and civil administration. The Thoothukudi protests against Sterlite Copper smelting plant turned violent on May 22 in which 13 persons were killed in police firing and many others were injured.

Mani sought registration of an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the Thoothukudi Collector, Superintendent of Police and other police officials. The petition said that announcement of Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to bereaved families was only meant to please the pubic and to escape a heinous crime of murdering innocent civilians.

Also in his plea, he demanded Rs 50 lakh each to the family of police firing victims, and Rs 25 lakh to the seriously injured.

Seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Mani pleaded that the Tamil Nadu Police would not be able to conduct free and fair investigation into the firing incident due to the involvement of senior police officials.

The construction of a proposed second smelting plant in Thoothukudi was stopped on the orders of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

As per SC rules, only the following matters shall be treated as matters of urgent nature for listing during the vacation:

1. Matters in which death penalty has been awarded;

2. The petition for Habeas Corpus and matters relating to it;

3. Matters relating to imminent apprehension of demolition of property;

4. Matters relating to dispossession/eviction;

5. Matters relating to and of general public importance;

6. Matters for anticipatory bail and matters filed against orders-refusing/granting bail