SC verdict of allowing women in Sabarimala temple stands: Kerala CM after top court's decision to review order

New Delhi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said although the Supreme Court agreed to hear all review petitions filed in connection with the row over the entry of women in Kerala's Sabarimala temple, the top court's verdict of allowing entry of women between age groups 10 to 50 years to the temple still stands. He added that the government will discuss the matter with legal experts and move forward.

The review petitions will be heard on January 22 after the 'Makaravilakku' season ends on January 21.

"SC has clearly said that its verdict allowing entry of women between age groups 10-50 yrs to #SabarimalaTemple stands. Review petitions will be heard on Jan 22, after the 'Makaravilakku' season ends on Jan 21. Govt will discuss with legal experts & move forward," Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The SC, earlier in the day, decided to hold open court hearings for all 49 review petitions filed against its order to allow women of menstrual age to enter the temple. The apex court, however, made it clear that there will be no stay on its verdict which allowed entry of women of all age groups in the temple.

There are around 50 petitions seeking review of the judgement. The pleas were filed against the SC judgement on September 28 in which a five-judge constitution bench, headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Temple, saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, reviewed the facilities at Sabarimala, where the two-month pilgrim season will commence from November 17.

