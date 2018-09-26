हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mamata Banerjee

SC verdict on Aadhaar victory of people: Mamata Banerjee

Days of the BJP government are over in the country, the chief minister said.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict on Aadhaar on Wednesday and termed it as a victory of the people.

"We welcome the verdict by the Supreme Court. It is a victory of the people of this country and we are very happy," Banerjee said in Milan, Italy, where is on an official tour.

"Days of the BJP government are over in the country," the chief minister added.

The apex court on Wednesday declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions including linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions. 

