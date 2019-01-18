Scared by Indian Army's aggressive response, Pakistan deploys more troops along LoC

JAMMU: Indian Army's aggressive response to repeated ceasefire violations from across the border has forced Pakistan to deploy more troops at its border outposts along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to an intelligence report, the Pakistani establishment has also sounded an alert asking its troops posted along the LoC and in PoK to remain extremely vigilant and increase patrolling.

Pakistan's 3 PoK Brigade, situated in the Kotli area near Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir, has been alerted and the strength of troops deployed at this ordinary outpost, which normally ranges between 2-3 jawans, has been reinforced to ten.

The report quoted a top official as suggesting that the befitting response being given by the armed forces towards Pakistani attacks from across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir has forced Pakistan to reinforce its troop deployment at the international borders to deter a possible offensive by the Indian Army.

It may be recalled that Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) was allegedly involved in several attacks on the Indian armed forces and ceasefire violations along the LoC recently, which was strongly opposed by the Indian Army.

With Pakistan failing to pay heed to India's repeated concerns regarding cross-border shelling and infiltrations, the Indian Army has now adopted a tough posture towards the hostile neighbouring country and has been giving a strong response to its troops.

Citing an alert issued on January 16, the intelligence report said that all Pakistani outposts in PoK have been asked to remain on high alert mode.

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, said that in the past 48 hours, five Pakistani soldiers have been killed in retaliatory fire from the Indian Army.

The Indian Army is retaliating with equal measures to alleged sniper attack, ceasefire violations and cross-border shelling from the Pakistani side, he added.

The Indian armed forces have avenged the recent killing of an assistant commandant and a major by the Pakistani troops, he said.

Meanwhile, amid heightened tension on the LoC, the Northern Army Commander visited forward positions in Poonch district on Thursday.

Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said, "Lt General Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command, accompanied by the White Knight Corps Commander, Lt General Paramjit Singh visited forward posts of Poonch Sector to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation.

"During the visit to the sector, the Army Commander was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security dynamics and the preparedness of the formations in dealing with the same.

"The Army Commander was also briefed on the actions being taken to ensure a robust counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist grid to enable continued peace and stability in the region.

"The Army Commander interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty.

Tension has been prevailing along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts due to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan.