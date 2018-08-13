हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
scholarship

Scholarships announced for young science enthusiasts by Department of Science and Technology

Young science enthusiasts, interested in building a career in scientific research and pursuing basic Science courses, can now avail special scholarships announced by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

Scholarships announced for young science enthusiasts by Department of Science and Technology

Young science enthusiasts, interested in building a career in scientific research and pursuing basic Science courses, can now avail special scholarships announced by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

Students from Class 11 to graduation and integrated post-graduation students can apply for the scholarship. 

The basic science programmes include B.Sc, BS, B.Stat, B.Math or Integrated M.Sc, M.S.

Selected students will be given the following grants:

1. Students in graduation and integrated programmes 1st to 3rd year students will receive monthly stipend of Rs 5000 and an annual contingency grant of Rs 20,000
2. Students of M.Sc and integrated 4th and fifth year students will receive monthly stipend of Rs 7000 and annual contingency grant of INR 28,000.

Candidates apply for the scholarship need to fulfill the following eligibility conditions: 

1. Class 11 or 12 students with minimum of 75% in Maths and Science
2. First-year graduates, scoring at least 60% in Basic Science or Integrated MSc, MS in Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology in Class 12 
(10% relaxation in marks for SC, ST, PWD candidates)

The entrance test will be conducted on November 4, 2018. The admit cards can be downloaded from October second week onwards.

To apply, one will have to pay application fee through credit card, net banking or debit card, which varies from general category to all the reserved class categories. Students finding themselves fulfilling the mandated requirements can login through the link- cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/956/56917/login.html and can also register themselves. They can also login to- cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/956/56917/Registration.html.

All applications will be accepted till August 30, 2018. 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Tags:
scholarshipDepartment of Science and Technology

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close