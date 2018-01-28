School director sexually abuses class 6 boy for 3 years, goes missing after FIR

In a shocking incident, the director of a school in Sitamarhi district of Bihar has been accused of sexually abusing a boy studying in class 6. The police have registered a case in this regard against the director, his father Omprakash Singh, brother Vikki Kumar and wife Nirmala Devi. While the father, brother and wife of the accused have been arrested, the accused himself has been absconding.

According to the FIR filed by the relatives of the victim, the boy has been studying in the school for the past four years, and is being sexually abused for the last three years by the director. It further says that the director used to threaten the student with dire consequences if he revealed about it to anyone. He even gave life threats to the boy, reported Prabhat Khabar.

Afraid of the consequences, the child did not reveal anything to anyone for long, but last Friday, he could not hold it back. After returning home from school, he narrated his ordeal to his parents, who were left shocked and devastated.

The student revealed that he was often beaten up mercilessly by the director of the school, as a threat against revealing anything. He further said that the accused used to give him some intoxicating substance, and apply some chemical on his body before committing the crime.

When the student objected to his deeds, he even threatened to kill the whole family of the victim. The child is in such trauma that he starts crying even at the mention of the name of the school. What’s even more shocking was that when the parents went to school to complain about the same, they were manhandled, abused, and threatened with dire consequences if they revealed anything about the incident.

The relatives of the prime accused were arrested on Friday and later sent to judicial custody.