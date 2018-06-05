हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prakash Javadekar

School syllabus for class 1st, 2nd to be cut; pass-fail system in class 5th, 8th to begin in March 2019

NEW DELHI: Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that school syllabi for students of class 1st and 2nd will be reduced and homework will go off for so that learning becomes fun for children. He also said that the pass-fail system in class 5th and 8th will begin from March 2019. 

"Detention and promotion examinations will be held in classes V and VIII from 2019. In this new system, the students will get two chances to clear the examination, first in the month of March and later a second exam will be held for unsuccessful students in the month of May," he said.

Javadekar also said that the ministry will be introducing physical education and experiential learning for the overall development of the children. Ever since Javadekar took over as the Minister for Human Resource Development in 2016, he has been talking about reducing the school syllabus.

He also explained the benefits of various schemes and projects implemented by the Centre in 48 months like the PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, Swacch Bharat, Food Security, DBT etc. "The Union Government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has banked the unbanked, insured the uninsured, provided house to the house-less, given pension to the pension-less and empowered the unempowered citizens," he said.

 

