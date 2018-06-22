हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
School teacher arrested for raping minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol

A complaint was filed by the victim's mother on Thursday evening," Rasmohini police station in charge Yogendra Singh Parihar said.

Representational Image

Shahdol: A school teacher was arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Lukrampur village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said.

"The incident took place on June 20. However, when the victim refused to go to school, her mother asked the reason and she revealed the incident to her. A complaint was filed by the victim's mother on Thursday evening," Rasmohini police station in charge Yogendra Singh Parihar said.

Dinesh Gupta, a teacher at the government primary school which the victims attend, was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Parihar informed.

Further investigations into the incident are underway, he added.

