Schoolgirl whacks man for allegedly molesting her

New Delhi: With incidents of stalking and molestations on the rise, a school-going girl in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli emerged as an inspiration when she whacked a man repeatedly for allegedly molesting her.

A student of a local school here, the girl is seen in a video slapping the accused man across his face repeatedly. This after reports say the said man was guilty of harassing her almost daily.

While the incident happened on a busy street with a number of people passing by, none were seen interfering.

Crimes against women has been on the rise in India, forcing Supreme Court in August to question why women are unsafe in the country. Maintaining that no one can force a woman to love someone as she has her own independent choice, a bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra and also comprising of Justices A M Khanwilkar and M M Shantanagoudar, said "a woman has a choice to love or not to love a person. No one can force her to love somebody. There is a concept of love and man has to accept it."