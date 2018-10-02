हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Farmers protest

Farmers' protest: Rapid Action Force at UP-Delhi border, Ghaziabad schools to remain shut

The farmers were protesting against the unfriendly policies of the Modi government and wanted to remind it of its promises made to the farmers.

Reuters photo

New Delhi: All schools and colleges in Ghaziabad will remain closed on Wednesday as a preventive measure in view of the ongoing farmers' protest. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has, meanwhile arrived at the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border, where the farmers have been stopped during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra'.

In the wake of the agitation, the Centre accepted most of the demands of the farmers following consultations with top leaders of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) - the umbrella organisation under which thousands of farmers have been staging a protest to press for their demands.

However, the farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border said that their stir would continue because the government has only agreed to seven of their eleven demands. Expressing dissatisfaction, they added that the government did not clear its stand on some of the major issues of the farmers like C2+50 and loan waiver.

Despite adequate security arrangements by Delhi Police, the protesting farmers in the national capital turned violent. According to police, the farmers tried to break barricades forcefully through tractor-trolleys and were also carrying lathis.

At least 70,000 farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana staged the Kisan Kranti Padyatra, which concluded at the Rajghat.

The farmers have been protesting against the unfriendly policies of the Narendra Modi Government and wanted to remind it of its promises made to the farmers.

Farmers participating in the movement were demanding complete loan waiver and reduction in electricity tariff, among other requirements. They are also seeking a provision of a pension to every farmer aged above 60.

Farmers protestKisan Kranti Padyatra

