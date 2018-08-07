हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
M Karunanidhi

Schools in Tamil Nadu to be closed on Wednesday to mourn Karunanidhi's demise

DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi died on Tuesday at the age of 94. Doctors at Kauvery Hospital declared him dead at 6.10 pm.

Schools in Tamil Nadu to be closed on Wednesday to mourn Karunanidhi&#039;s demise

New Delhi: With the demise of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, schools in Tamil Nadu to remain closed on Wednesday. While the Tamil Nadu government has announced state holiday on Wednesday, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation services to Tamil Nadu have temporarily been stopped.

Also, several movie theatres across the state confirmed the cancellation of shows following the death of Karunanidhi.

"With deep anguish, we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 6.10 PM. Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond.

"We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide." a press bulletin released by the hospital authority said.

Karunanidhi's health declined late on Monday following which he was kept under observation of doctors at the Kauvery hospital. With reports of the DMK veteran's deteriorating health conditions, a large number of DMK supporters and well-wishers gathered outside Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence in Chennai.

The doctors of Chennai's Kauvery hospital had confirmed a sharp decline in the health of M Karunanidhi. Karunanidhi's vital organ functions remained a challenge, the hospital had said in a bulletin released late on Monday.

Karunanidhi, who turned 94 last month, was admitted to hospital in Chennai on July 18. The hospital had said he had undergone a procedure to replace his tracheostomy tube. He had the tube placed in December 2016 to help improve his breathing. Karunanidhi had been discharged after the procedure on July 23.

