Uttarakhand

Schools shut in Dehradun, IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

Streets in Dehradun were waterlogged on Sunday after heavy rainfall.

Image Courtesy: ANI

All schools from class 1 to 12 will be shut on August 6 after India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday released a warning of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Tehri, Chamoli and Nainital are expected to be affected by heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, according to the warning.

Dehradun witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday and visuals of waterlogged streets were released by ANI, earlier today.

IMD on Saturday had issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall to occur at isolated places over the next 72 hours. 

Following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Kedarnath highway near Chandrapuri has temporarily been shut. Meanwhile, clearance of debris and mud from the road is underway.

The annual 'Chaar Dhaam Yatra' has also been halted at some places due to landslides and rains. 

Trekking has been postponed and an advisory sounded for tourists not to venture to higher altitudes in the next three days.

The week-long rain spell has affected traffic on 112 roads, officials said.

(With Agency inputs)

