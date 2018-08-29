हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tripura

Scientist, OSD to Tripura CM Biplab Deb support his 'ducks raise oxygen level' controversial statement

OSD Sanjay Mishra said, "There's an organisation the professor of which did research which states ducks aerate when they swim which cleans water surface. They're biological aerators."

Scientist, OSD to Tripura CM Biplab Deb support his &#039;ducks raise oxygen level&#039; controversial statement

A day after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb stoked a controversy saying ducks raise the oxygen level in water bodies when they swim, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the CM on Wednesday came out in his support saying ducks are biological aerators and they aerate when they swim which cleans water surface. He further accused people of trying to tarnish the image of the chief minister.

OSD Sanjay Mishra said, "A research by Chhattisgarh's Indira Gandhi Agriculture University states that when ducks swim, atmospheric phosphate and other minerals are created which helps in growth of green algae, the primary source of generation of oxygen in the water. Ducks are considered useful for that purpose since ancient time. There is scientific evidence of the same. There's an organisation the professor of which did research which states ducks aerate when they swim which cleans water surface. They're biological aerators."

"This isn't the first time that such controversy has erupted over the chief minister's speech. Those present at the spot understood what he's saying and didn't start a controversy but those not present there did. This has been happening to tarnish his image," added Mishra.

Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education scientist, Ajoy Debbarma also supported the chief minister's theory. He said, "Duck-fish farming is integrated farming. Ducks' excreta helps the growth of fish. Ducks are natural aerators and help in increasing oxygen level. DEO can also be increased. This has been proved through studies."

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Deb said ducks come with rare features -- they recycle water and their swimming increases oxygen levels in water bodies which is very beneficial for fishes. He explained the rare 'findings' about them enhancing the oxygen level in the water bodies. 

"When ducks swim in water, oxygen level automatically increases in the water body. It (oxygen) gets recycled. Fish in the water will get more oxygen. They also benefit from the bird droppings. Thus, pisciculture (fish farming) will benefit and fish will grow faster, that too in a completely organic way," a report in Indian Express quoted CM Deb as saying.

Tripura Biplab Deb Tripura Chief Minster Ducks oxygen level

