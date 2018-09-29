हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IAF

Scintillating air display at Hindon Air Force Station will mark IAF's 86th Anniversary

IAF to celebrate 86th anniversary at Hindan Air Force Station on October 8th.

Representational Image

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be celebrating its 86th anniversary on October 8th, a press release said.

The ceremony will take place at Hindan Air Force Station, Ghaziabad. 

The Air Force Day Parade will offer scintillating air show by various aircraft. The flypast would include the vintage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft.

This will be the main attraction of the Parade cum Investiture Ceremony.

The air show will begin in the morning at 8 am with flag bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft.

The rehearsals for the air display will commence from Monday. 

The ceremony will conclude at around 11 am.

The aircraft will be flying at a low level, the release confirmed.

In the release, IAF notified about the areas where the aircraft will be flying. 

The areas are Wazirpur bridge – Karwalnagar – Afjalpur - Hindan, Shamli – Jiwana – Chandinagar – Hindan, Hapur – Philkua – Ghaziabad – Hindan.

The IAF also warned people to not throw eatables out in the open as it attracts birds. Birds pose a threat to low flying aircraft. To ensure the safety of aircraft and pilots IAF asked people of Delhi, Ghaziabad and its neighborhood to avoid throwing garbage in open and alert the police or nearest air force unit about any carcasses found lying in the open. People can also contact the Officer in-charge of Bird hazard Combat Team (BHCT) on 8376049624.

