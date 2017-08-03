close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

SC's order on NOTA not to affect whip to MLAs: Congress

After six Gujarat Congress MLAs left the party last week, the party has ferried 44 of its MLAs to a resort near Bengaluru in party-ruled Karnataka, to prevent further poaching by the BJP.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 22:51

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: Smarting after the Supreme Court`s refusal on Thursday to stay an Election Commission notification to introduce the None of the Above (NOTA) option for the August 8 Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat, the Gujarat Congress maintained that it would stick to the whip issued to its legislators to vote for the party`s official candidate, Ahmed Patel.

A bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Amitava Roy and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar refused to stay the notification. However, they issued a notice to the poll panel for September 13 to examine the constitutional validity of the notification.

This follows a petition filed by the Chief whip of the Congress in the Gujarat Assembly, Shailesh Parmar, who moved the court seeking quashing of the August 1 notification introducing NOTA for the August 8 election.

Parmar told IANS in the evening, "Irrespective of the Supreme Court decision, our whip issued to all our MLAs to vote for the party`s official nominee, Ahmedbhai Patel, who is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, continues to hold."

"And our MLAs are well aware what action could follow for defying the party`s whip," he said, insisting that they could face disqualification for six years. 

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the party had the numbers for Ahmed Patel, the political secretary of party chief Sonia Gandhi.

After six Gujarat Congress MLAs left the party last week, the party has ferried 44 of its MLAs to a resort near Bengaluru in party-ruled Karnataka, to prevent further poaching by the BJP.

The Supreme Court questioned the delay in filing the petition against NOTA. "Why did you (petitioner) move the court so late? When it suited you, you did not come. You come here on the eve of elections," the apex court bench asked.

The court said the Election Commission issued a notification in January 2014 and another circular in 2015. "You did not act upon it because it was not prejudice to you, so you remained silent."

After the court refused to stay the notification, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Parmar, said that including NOTA in this election would "encourage corruption".

"Including NOTA will encourage corruption. It`s a recipe for corruption. If you don`t stay the notification on NOTA, it will let people purchase votes," Sibal earlier told the court.

Sibal said without a corresponding amendment in the Act and the Rules, any purported administrative action of the Election Commission to introduce NOTA was ex-facie illegal and arbitrary.

The petition alleged that use of the option would be violative of the provisions of the Representation of People`s Act, 1951, and the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

The plea also sought quashing and declaring as "void" the circulars dated January 24, 2014 and November 12, 2015 issued by the Commission making available the option.

The direction to have NOTA in the elections was enforced in January 2014 after the Supreme Court in 2013 made it mandatory to have the option in the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The Congress on Tuesday had moved the EC and demanded that the provision of NOTA should not be made in the ballot papers for the August 8 Rajya Sabha election as it would render the system of proportional representation "nugatory and otiose" -- or render it inconsequential.

The EC had, however, said the panel had made it clear in its communications following a Supreme Court judgment of 2013 that NOTA option would be applicable in the Rajya Sabha election.

TAGS

NOTACongressSupreme CourtNone of the AboveAhmed PatelSonia GandhiGujaratRajya Sabha

From Zee News

War no solution, India will continue to engage with China on Doklam standoff: Sushma Swaraj
India

War no solution, India will continue to engage with China o...

&#039;Desi&#039; GPS system may soon become reality as ISRO, CSIR-NPL join hands for services
India

'Desi' GPS system may soon become reality as ISRO...

Hafiz Saeed to register JuD as political party under &#039;Milli Muslim League Pakistan&#039; name
WorldAsia

Hafiz Saeed to register JuD as political party under '...

BJP overtakes Congress as largest political party in Rajya Sabha
India

BJP overtakes Congress as largest political party in Rajya...

Gujarat floods: Banaskantha, Patan get Rs 1,500 cr relief package
Gujarat

Gujarat floods: Banaskantha, Patan get Rs 1,500 cr relief p...

World

Taiwan protests Indonesia deportations of suspects to China

Students in this Madhya Pradesh school are forced to study in toilet
Madhya Pradesh

Students in this Madhya Pradesh school are forced to study...

Donald Trump blames Congress for &#039;all-time&#039; low US-Russia relations
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump blames Congress for 'all-time' low U...

DelhiIndia

LS passes bill to raise Nabard's capital to Rs 30000cr

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Niti Aayog’s hands-off approach

The abuse of rape laws is far too rampant in India

DNA Edit | Fighting black property: Aadhaar for real-estate registrations a right step

Lower staff satisfactions can lead to financial fraud

Ahmed Patel’s defeat is Sonia Gandhi's defeat