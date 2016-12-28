close
Sealdah-Ajmer Express derails: Suresh Prabhu orders probe into Kanpur train mishap, announces ex-gratia

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 10:24
Kanpur: Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday directed senior officials to provide all necessary assistance to those injured after 14 coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express train derailed near Rura railway station in Kanpur dehat district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Through a series of tweets, Suresh Prabhu informed that he is personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations being carried out at the site of the derailment.

Immediate medical help being provided to the injured. Mobilized resources,directed all concerned to ensure rescue and relief

The Railways Minister also ordered an investigation into the Kanpur train mishap.  

Prabhu also announced that ex gratia will be paid to those injured in the incident.  

All passengers are being provided with necessary assistance to ensure least inconvenience and best possible help is being given to them, he said.

The mishap took place around 5.20 am  near Rura Railway Station, 70 km from here, Northern Central Railways PRO Amit Malviya said.

Fourteen coaches of the train, 12987 Ajmer-Sealdah Express, derailed when it was crossing a bridge over a dry canal in the area, he said.

Asked about the reason of the derailment, he said, "there was dense fog in the morning". Due to the mishap, the Kanpur-Howrah route has been temporarily closed, Malviya said.

District administration and police officials have rushed to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations. 

Meanwhile, the Railways have issued helpline numbers for more information on the incident.

First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 09:09

