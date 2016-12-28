close
Sealdah-Ajmer Express train accident near Kanpur: List of trains diverted following derailment

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 09:42
Kanpur: At least 2 people died and over 65 were injured after Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed between Rura-Metha near Kanpur on Wednesday. Rescue and relief operations are underway. 

The Kanpur-New Delhi rail route is badly hit due to the train accident. Here is list of trains diverted following derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer Express between Rura-Metha near Kanpur.

Train numbers

- 12826

-12382

-12312

- 12488

First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 09:13

