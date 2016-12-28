Sealdah-Ajmer Express train accident near Kanpur: List of trains diverted following derailment
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 09:42
Kanpur: At least 2 people died and over 65 were injured after Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed between Rura-Metha near Kanpur on Wednesday. Rescue and relief operations are underway.
The Kanpur-New Delhi rail route is badly hit due to the train accident. Here is list of trains diverted following derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer Express between Rura-Metha near Kanpur.
Train numbers
- 12826
-12382
-12312
- 12488
List of trains diverted following derailment of #SaeldahAjmer Express between Rura-Metha near Kanpur (UP). No casualties yet, 24 injured. pic.twitter.com/uBnzrU2OMq
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2016
First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 09:13
