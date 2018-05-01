PSEB Class 10 Results 2018: Wait for results continues at pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net

CHANDIGARH: The wait for results for PSEB Class 10 secondary examination results 2018 on its official website pseb.ac.in continued on Tuesday afternoon. Candidates can also log on to third party website indiaresults.com and examresults.net to check their marks. Along with the results, the board will also publish the list of toppers. Over 4.5 lakh students appeared for the PSEB class 10 examination which was held between March 12 to March 31.

Here's how to check PSEB Class 10 results 2018:

1) Visit the official website of the Punjab Board - pseb.ac.in or examresults.net or punjab.indiaresults.com

2) Click on Punjab Board Class 10 result link

3) On the new page, enter all your details such as name, roll number and click on submit

4) Your result will be displayed online

The announcement of results of PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exams were delayed this year after the board conducted re-test of a few subjects. The re-examinations were scheduled to be conducted from April 17 to April 20.

The board is likely to start the process of re-evaluation of the answer sheets soon. The revaluation of PSEB Class 12 Exam 2018 is already going on where candidates interested to apply for rechecking of their answer sheets need to log on to the official website and fill in the forms till May 11 for a fee of Rs 500 per subject through a challan.

After filing the forms and paying the fees online students will have to submit a print out or a hard copy of the challan to the board’s regional centre in their respective districts.