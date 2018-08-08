हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bharat Bandh

Bharat bandh: Section 144 imposed in Madhya Pradesh Bhind on Thursday

Dalit organisations have called for a nation-wide bandh on August 9 against the Supreme Court ruling on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.

File photo

New Delhi: Ahead of Bharat Bandh on Thursday called by Dalit organisations over changes made by Supreme Court in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Section 144 has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind. Section 144 prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area.

Dalit organisations have called for a nation-wide bandh on August 9 against the Supreme Court ruling on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act. Dalit groups under the banner of the All India Ambedkar Mahasabha (AIAM) are demanding the restoration of the provisions of the SC/ST Act which, they allege, were diluted by a Supreme Court ruling of March 20. 

Asserting that the government is protecting the rights of the Dalit community, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday appealed to the public not to participate in the Bharat Bandh and maintain peace, harmony and brotherhood in the country.

His appeal comes a day after the Lok Sabha passed The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill 2018 to overturn a Supreme Court order concerning certain safeguards against arrest under the law. The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill 2017, which grants constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), was also passed by Parliament on Monday.

Athawale said that the passage of the two bills was a revolutionary step. He also alleged that the opposition is defaming the government wrongly and assured that the Centre is continuously working towards the welfare of Dalits.

(With inputs from agencies)

