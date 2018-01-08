Section 377 will be dead soon: Harish Salve

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Supreme Court decided to reconsider the Constitutional validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which criminalises homosexuality, top lawyer Harish Salve claimed the law will soon be dead.

“Section 377 is dead after the nine-judge bench which has said all these are dimensions of Right to Privacy. It will formally be struck down. It will be done very soon,” said Salve.

Earlier today, the top court said that it will revisit the and examine the Constitutional validity of section 377. The apex court was listening to a plea seeking decriminalisation of sex between two consenting adults to a larger bench.

This is not the first time that the top court has said it wants to revisit its judgment on Section 377.

In 2016, a three-judge bench of then Chief Justice TS Thakur, Justice JS Khehar and Justice Anil R Dave referred a batch of petitions against Section 377 to a five-judge Constitution Bench.

With ANI inputs