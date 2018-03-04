Section of J-K Highway declared no-construction zone

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared the area falling on both sides of a section of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway as a no-construction zone to safeguard the lush green area.

The Government has declared the area falling on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway from Kadalbal in Pampore to Merzapora in Awantipora, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, as a no-construction zone, a notification issued by District Development Commissioner Pulwama said.

It has become imperative and expedient to safeguard the nearly 300-km long Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and maintain its pristine glory especially on virgin lush green land, the notification said.

It is accordingly notified that the areas falling on both sides of the highway from Kadalbal, Pampore to Merzapora, Awantipora are no-construction zone and are accordingly prohibited for land-filling, the notification said.

It said anybody found violating these instructions shall be dealt with strictly under the norms and the constructions raised or landfilling done shall be demolished or excavated at the cost of owners of such constructions or landfills.