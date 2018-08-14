हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Security arrangements tightened in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of 72nd Independence Day

On the eve of the 72nd Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation, said a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

ANI photo

New Delhi: With the nation gearing up to celebrate its 72nd independence on August 15, 2018, security has been heightened across the state of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. 

"The terrain at Like of Control (LoC) and International Border are different. Keeping everything in mind we have made arrangements. If Pakistan tries to infiltrate terrorists to this side, they will receive a befitting reply. Security arrangements are completely intact. Army and BSF are deployed," said SD Singh Jamwal, Inspector General of Police, Jammu.

In the weeks leading up to August 15, there have been intelligence inputs about terrorists - supported by Pakistan's ISI - planning to target Army installations in sensitive areas of the state. A tight vigil has been placed in key installations to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

The address will be broadcast from 7:00 pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, the statement added. 

It further said that the broadcast of the address in Hindi and English will be followed by broadcast in regional channels of Doordarshan. "The AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 8:00 pm onwards on its respective regional networks," it said.

Security arrangements have also been beefed up in the Capital. A number of traffic restrictions across the city have been put to force from Monday onwards with a full dress rehearsal scheduled to take place on the D-day.

Key main and arterial roads in and around central Delhi - including areas around the Parliament, India Gate and Red Fort - would be cut off for regular traffic from Tuesday and up until Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Heavy checking is also expected at all border points with NCR areas of Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad. Police blockades have also been increased in number on Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.

There is increased security checking at all railway stations in the city as well as at the domestic and international airports.

