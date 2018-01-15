Security breach by IndiGo, passenger made to board wrong flight

NAGPUR: IndiGo is facing the heat yet again, this time over a security breach by the airline staff. A passenger travelling from Delhi to Indore was wrongly made to board the flight to Nagpur.

He wrongly reached Nagpur and was later sent to his destination.

Acting on the breach, the airline has taken off the three security personnel involved in the fiasco from the roster till it completes an internal inquiry in the matter. The security lead, second lead and skipper are among those who have been derostered.

"Regret security breach intercepted by IndiGo security staff on flight 6E774 (DEL-NAG), wherein a passenger of flight 6E 656 (DEL-IDR) wrongly boarded the flight 6E 774 and further traveled to Nagpur, after boarding wrong coach," IndiGo said in a statement.

It also added that the passenger's baggage was retrieved from flight 6E 656 and the flight was released after performing the last minute changes. "His baggage was later connected to IDR on 6E-733. Passenger has been connected to IDR from NAG on flight 6E 509," IndiGo added.

The lapse comes days after the Parliamentary Standing Committee came down hard on several airlines, specially IndiGo, over reports of misconduct with passengers. In its defence, IndiGo had then said that it is hard to train people who come from villages.

"We have a challenge of getting talented people in consumer facing industry. For a country of 130 crore people, one shortage we have is talent. We have to just hold up the mirror to ourselves. We have lot of young people with so many degrees but the talent we require is not there. Indigo is hiring people from Tier-II and Tier III cities and creating jobs there. Those who studied in Government schools or mohalla /village areas cannot be trained to speak fluent English within a span of four to five weeks," president of IndiGo airlines Aditya Ghosh said adding that IndiGo is investing more on training.

The 26-page report "Issues related to improving consumers` satisfaction of airlines" was made after consulting with Civil Aviation officials and various industry stakeholders.