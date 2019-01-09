हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Iran Foreign Minister

Security cannot be achieved at the expense of others' insecurity: Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at Raisina Dialogue 2019

A country or regions' security cannot be achieved at the expense of insecurity of others, said Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Raisina Dialogue 2019 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Security cannot be achieved at the expense of others&#039; insecurity: Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at Raisina Dialogue 2019

NEW DELHI: A country or regions' security cannot be achieved at the expense of insecurity of others, said Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Raisina Dialogue 2019 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“It is high time for the countries in our region, this neighbourhood to abandon two destructive illusions — that security can be bought or imported and that security can be achieved at the expense of insecurity of others,” said Zarif. Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with her Iranian counterpart on the sidelines.

The leaders spoke on a range of key bilateral and regional issues, including the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and the implementation of the Chabahar port project. During the talks, Zarif and Swaraj deliberated on important bilateral issues and shared perspectives on the regional situation, according to External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Iran is a strategically-important country for India in the Gulf region and ties between the two nations were on an upswing in the last couple of years.

India is also an active partner in the development of the Chabahar port in Iran. In May 2016, India, Iran and Afghanistan had inked a pact which entailed the establishment of transit and transport corridor among the three countries using Chabahar Port as one of the regional hubs.

Tags:
Iran Foreign MinisterMohammad Javad ZarifSushma SwarajRaisina Dialogue 2019

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close