Security forces gun down three terrorists in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam; 3 AK-47 rifles recovered
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 09:30
Representational image
Pahalgam: In yet another victory against terrorism, security forces gunned down at least three terrorists in an encounter on Monday.
The encounter between security personnel and terrorists took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
Also, the Army has recovered three AK-47 rifles from the terrorists.
The bodies were recovered from Awoora village.
The entire encounter area has been cordoned off.
"An operation against the militants resumed on Monday morning after it was suspended on Sunday evening," a senior police officer said.
The gunfight erupted on Sunday following information about the presence of the militants hiding in a house in the village.
(More details awaited)
First Published: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 09:05
