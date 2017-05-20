close
Security forces not involved in Pulwama villager's death

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 10:17

Srinagar: A day after the body of a villager was found in south Kashmir`s Pulwama district, police on Saturday denied that security forces were involved in his killing.

The body of Muhammad Yusuf Dar, a resident of Gadoora village, was on Friday found by locals.

"Dar was killed by the militants and we have registered a FIR into the matter," police said.

Locals and the members of Kashmir High Court Bar Association have alleged that Dar was killed by the security forces.

The lawyers` body has demanded a judicial probe into the killing.

Dar was buried in his ancestral graveyard on Friday as dozens of locals shouting pro-Islam and pro-freedom slogans attended his funeral.

According to reports, some militants, who fired in the air to register their presence, were also seen in the funeral procession.

Reports also said the slain villager had been an over ground worker (OGW) of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group.

OGWs are unarmed locals who according to the security forces work as eyes and ears of the militants.

According to intelligence agencies, keeping track of security forces movements, arranging shelter and food in addition to recce of passages for the militant are the main activities of the OGWs.

SrinagarKashmir High Court Bar AssociationLashkar-e-Taibamilitant groupOGWover ground workers

