Security lapse at Delhi airport, passenger boards SpiceJet aircraft with kitchen knife

In a major security lapse, a passenger boarded Delhi-Goa SpiceJet flight SG 144 on Friday with a kitchen knife.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 11:29


New Delhi: In a major security lapse, a passenger boarded Delhi-Goa SpiceJet flight SG 144 with a kitchen knife on Friday.

Spice Jet confirmed the incident saying the passenger onboard the flight himself reported to cabin crew that he was carrying a kitchen knife in his hand baggage.

As the flight was still grounded at the airport, the SpiceJet staff immediately brought the matter to the attention of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The passenger was offloaded and handed over to airport police.

The flight was released after necessary checks as per regulatory guidelines.

The shocking security lapse raises obvious questions as to how could a passenger pass all the checking counters while carrying a knife.

SpiceJetDelhi Airportkitchen knife

