Jammu and Kashmir

Security personnel injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

The injured personnel has been admitted to an area hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Representational Image

Srinagar: A security personnel was injured when militants hurled a grenade towards the forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

"Militants hurled a grenade towards the security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir this evening," the police official said.

He said a security personnel was injured in the attack.

The injured personnel has been admitted to an area hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Jammu and KashmirPulwama district

