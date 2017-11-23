Security threat at Ahmedabad railway station, bomb disposal squad rushes in

New Delhi: Security forces have sprung into action after a bomb threat was discovered at the Ahmedabad railway station.

The bomb detection unit has been pressed into action along with sniffer dogs. Local reports say travellers at the station have been moved away from the area where a suspicious object was spotted.

The state was previously put on high alert especially in view of the assembly polls scheduled to take place on December 9 and 14. PM Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address eight rallies in the state on November 27 and November 29.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)