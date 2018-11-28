Security tightened after threat to blow up Shirdi Airport

Ahmednagar, Maharashtra: Security officials were on their toes after a letter threatening to blow up the Shirdi Airport was received, a top official said on Wednesday.

"We received a letter two days ago warning that a bomb had been planted in the airport premises. Thereafter, we alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other agencies," Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Kakani told IANS.

Simultaneously, a detailed search of the entire airport was carried out by security agencies, but nothing suspicious has been found, indicating it was a hoax threat, he added.

However, Kakani said the airport administration is not taking any chances and the threat, though false, had been taken as an opportunity to review and strengthen all security measures at Shirdi Airport and the vicinity.

Meanwhile, the local police on Wednesday registered a case against some unknown persons and are investigating the origin of the threat letter.

The Shirdi Airport was inaugurated by President R.N. Kovind on October 1 of last year as part of the grand year-long centenary celebrations of the Samadhi of Saibaba which concluded last month.

At present, 10 services including inbound as well as outbound are operated from different parts of the country ferrying around 1,500 pilgrims daily to the famed temple town, said Kakani.