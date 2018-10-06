हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Security tightened in parts of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of urban local bodies polls

As many as 2,990 candidates are in the fray for the four-phased urban local bodies (ULB) polls in the state while there are 16,97,291 eligible voters in the 1,145 wards across the state.

ANI photo

Srinagar: Ahead of local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir, security has been tightened in Rajouri district on Saturday. "By and large district is peaceful. If there will be any inputs, we are watchful and equipped to deal with it. We have an integrated security approach," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The polls are scheduled to begin on October 8, followed by the second phase on October 10, third phase on October 13 and last phase on October 16. The counting of votes will be done on October 20.

As many as 2,990 candidates are in the fray for the four-phased urban local bodies (ULB) polls in the state while there are 16,97,291 eligible voters in the 1,145 wards across the state.

CPI(M) and BSP are the other two parties which have also stayed away from the municipal polls, leaving the BJP and the Congress in a direct contest. However, the two parties cannot ignore the resurgent National Panthers Party (NPP) especially in Jammu region and independent candidates.

The last election to the municipal bodies in the state was held in 2005 through secret ballot and the term of five years expired in February 2010.

(With inputs from PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir

