Operation Blue Star

Security tightened outside Golden Temple for Operation Blue Star anniversary

Police officials have said that vehicle checks are being conducted at various locations to ensure anti-social elements and those with nefarious plans of creating disorder are kept at bay.

ANI Photo

Amritsar: Local police and personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed from the early hours of Wednesday outside the Golden Temple here on the 34th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

The local administration left nothing to chance and to prevent any possible untoward incident, security was tightened all around the perimeter of the holy Sikh site. Security has also been increased in several parts of the city in order to ensure law and order is maintained, reported news agency ANI.

Police officials have said that vehicle checks are being conducted at various locations to ensure anti-social elements and those with nefarious plans of creating disorder are kept at bay.

In the past, radical outfits like Dal Khalsa have given a call for 'Amritsar Bandh' on June 6th and in 2015, five people were injured in clashes inside the Golden Temple complex when a few pro-Khalistan youths had begun shouting slogans. In 2016, pro-Khalistan groups had shouted slogans at Akal Takht here.

Operation Blue Star is a highly-sensitive military operation carried out by Indian forces between June 1 and June 8 of 1984 to flush out pro-Khalistan militants including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from inside the Golden Temple.

