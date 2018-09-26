हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Sedition case against Congress IT cell chief Ramya for 'derogatory' tweet on PM Modi

Ramya reacted to the news of the FIR against her with a cryptic message - "Oh, well". 

Sedition case against Congress IT cell chief Ramya for &#039;derogatory&#039; tweet on PM Modi

LUCKNOW: An FIR has been filed against Congress IT cell chief Divya Spandana (Ramya) for a recent photo tweeted by her of Prime Minister Modi. In her post, she had called PM Modi a 'chor' (thief) questioning him for not responding to allegations on the controversial Rafale deal. 

"Her tweet was derogatory. The PM represents our sovereignty & republic. It is a disgrace to our nation and is a contempt. An FIR has been registered," Syed Rizwan Ahmad, the lawyer who filed a complaint in Lucknow against Ramya said.

Ramya reacted to the news of the FIR against her with a cryptic message of "Oh, well" in a tweet. 

She has been repeatedly targetting the PM in her tweets. A few days back, she retweeted a photo posted by the Congress's official Twitter handle which said: "#DaroMat PM Modi, the truth will 'set you free'," with the hashtag #ChorPMChupHai. She had tweeted another graphic which said: "All the scams and corruption of Modi and his Govt right here."

Tags:
CongressRamyaDivya Spandana for 'derogatory' tweet on PM Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close