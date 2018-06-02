हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virendra Sehwag

Sehwag's pun-intended tweet on Nigerian footballer's marriage leaves Twitterati in splits

The former batsman, this time, launched a hilarious tweet targetting on Nigerian footballer Emmanuel Emenike.  

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag, who is known for his humourous posts on Twitter, came up with another pun-intended tweet. Sehwag's jokes on Twitter are not limited to sports personalities, but on trending topics as well.

The former batsman this time launched a hilarious tweet targetting on Nigerian footballer Emmanuel Emenike.

A photograph of Emenike's marriage was initially shared by singer Reekado Banks on Instagram. The picture showed a collage of his two marriages.

The picture on the left was of his first marriage while the second was of his second marriage and the caption read, "This is Emmanuel Emenike. He divorced Miss Nigeria 2013 and last week he married Miss Nigeria 2014."

The 31-year-old footballer reportedly tied the knot with Iheoma Nnnadi following his divorce from Miss Nigeria 2013, Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha.

On May 30, Sehwag posted the picture and wrote a funny caption along with it. "Uninstall version 13, install version 14. Upgrading wife like phone. Emmanuel please don’t be annual. No version 15 please," he tweeted.

