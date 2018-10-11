Self-styled godman Rampal convicted in two murder cases by Hisar court in Haryana

Self-styled godman Rampal was on Thursday convicted in two cases of murder by a Hisar Court in Haryana. The 67-year-old Rampal, founder of the Satlok Ashram in Hisar, Haryana was facing charges in the two murder cases.

The first case against him was registered on November 19, 2014, after the body of a woman was found in his ashram following which case of murder and conspiracy was registered against him. The second case relates to the murder of five other women, including a child.

Following these incidents, Rampal was charged with murder and arrested in 2006. He was given bail in 2008 but failed to appear before the court in 2014. Since 2014, Rampal has been lodged in the Hisar district jail.

Ahead of his verdict, the security was stepped up and a special court had been formed in the Central Jail to pronounce the verdict. At least 2,000 security forces have been deployed in the area. However, the situation in Hisar is normal and the transport services are running smoothly.

Section 144 has been imposed across Hisar district and around 2000 police personnel have been deployed, according to Ashok Kumar Meena, the District Collector.

Train services from different parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana to Hisar will be halted, to maintain law and order situation in the city. Security has also been tightened at Hisar railway station and near Satlok Ashram.