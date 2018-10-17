हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rampal

Self-styled godman Rampal gets second life imprisonment sentence in murder case

Ahead of the second sentencing, heavy security was deployed in Hisar ahead.

Self-styled godman Rampal gets second life imprisonment sentence in murder case

Hisar: A sessions court in Haryana's Hisar awarded second life imprisonment sentence to self-styled godman Rampal Wednesday in connection to a murder case. The founder of Satlok Ashram and 14 followers were already sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday in another case, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Ahead of the second sentencing, heavy security was deployed in Hisar ahead.

Last week, 67-year-old Rampal found guilty of two murders and other offences, including wrongful confinement of his victims at his hermitage.

Hisar Additional District and Sessions Judge D R Chaliya had pronounced the judgement after nearly four-year-long trial in a makeshift court inside the Hisar district jail.

Rampal and his followers have been lodged in the jail since their arrest in November 2014.

Tags:
RampalHisarRampal sentencing

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close