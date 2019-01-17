हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Lal

Senior BJP leader Ram Lal admitted to Noida's Kailash Hospital

Ram Lal was admitted on Thursday morning.

Senior BJP leader Ram Lal admitted to Noida&#039;s Kailash Hospital

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Lal was admitted to Noida's Kailash Hospital due to high fever and breathing complications on Thursday morning.

Party president Amit Shah and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are also currently admitted in AIIMS hospital. Shah was diagnosed with swine flu on Wednesday while Prasad was admitted to the hospital following complaints of nasal congestion.

Lal was a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh for Western Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Anil Baluni on Thursday said that BJP President Amit Shah is doing well and he will be discharged from AIIMS, Delhi, in day or two.

Tags:
Ram LalBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close