Senior Journalist KJ Singh, mother found dead at their residence in Mohali

In yet another shocking incident, a senior journalist KJ Singh and his 92-year-old mother were found dead in their Mohali residence on Saturday, claimed news agency ANI. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 16:05
Senior Journalist KJ Singh, mother found dead at their residence in Mohali
Photo: Twitter/ANI, AdityaRajKaul

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a senior journalist KJ Singh and his 92-year-old mother were found dead in their Mohali residence on Saturday, claimed news agency ANI. 

As per the reports, the two were allegedly murdered.  

Condemning the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal took to Twitter and wrote” Just heard senior journalist KJ Singh has been murdered along with his mother.Condemn this killing."

Badal also urged police officials to nab the culprits immediately.

“I condemn the ghastly murder of senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother at Mohali. Urge police to nab perpetrators immediately," Badal tweeted further. 

Reports say that the cops have launched a probe into this matter.

A few days back, Santanu Bhowmick, a journalist from ‘Dinrat’ news channel was killed in West Tripura district while covering a protest rally. 

On September 05, renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bangalore. 

KJ SinghGauri LankeshMohalijournalist murder

