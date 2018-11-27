Senior journalist Radhakrishnan Nair dies at 54; ministers condole death

NEW DELHI: Veteran journalist Radhakrishnan Nair died in the wee hours of Tuesday at the age of 54. He was the Managing editor of news channel CNN-News18. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Nair was battling complications after he underwent kidney transplant a few months ago. He had reportedly been on ventilator support for the past few days and died of multi-organ failure on Tuesday.

He had an experience of over 25 years of experience in the media industry. He started his career with UNI in Kerala and later moved to Delhi. He joined as a producer of TV18's India Business Report, which was broadcast on BBC India. He was part of the founding team at CNN-News18.

Several politicians took to Twitter to condole the death of the senior journalist:

Really sad to know of untimely passing away of my dear friend Radhakrishna Nair, sr Journalist ,very good human being, veteran in his field.We all will always miss him.Condolences to his family Om Shanti #RadhakrishnanNair — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) November 27, 2018

Saddened by the demise of Shri Radhakrishnan Nair, an outstanding journalist and a pleasant human being. May God render peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family. Om Shanti. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) November 27, 2018

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of senior journalist Radhakrishnan Nair. May God give courage to his family to bear this irreparable loss. RIP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 27, 2018

Getting sad news in the morning about the passing away of senior journalist and a thorough gentleman Radhakrishnan Nair. Our thoughts are with his family in this moment of grief. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 27, 2018

Shocked by the sudden demise of Shri Radhakrishnan Nair, Managing Editor of CNN-News18. Big loss to the journalist fraternity. Heartfelt condolences to his family members. I pray God to give his family the strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 27, 2018

His body will be kept at his Delhi residence on Tuesday to pay last respects between 12-3 pm. His list rites will be performed at his home town in Kerala.