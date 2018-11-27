हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhakrishnan Nair

Senior journalist Radhakrishnan Nair dies at 54; ministers condole death

Radhakrishnan Nair was battling complications after he underwent kidney transplant a few months ago.

Senior journalist Radhakrishnan Nair dies at 54; ministers condole death

NEW DELHI: Veteran journalist Radhakrishnan Nair died in the wee hours of Tuesday at the age of 54. He was the Managing editor of news channel CNN-News18. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. 

Nair was battling complications after he underwent kidney transplant a few months ago. He had reportedly been on ventilator support for the past few days and died of multi-organ failure on Tuesday.

He had an experience of over 25 years of experience in the media industry. He started his career with UNI in Kerala and later moved to Delhi. He joined as a producer of TV18's India Business Report, which was broadcast on BBC India. He was part of the founding team at CNN-News18.

Several politicians took to Twitter to condole the death of the senior journalist:

His body will be kept at his Delhi residence on Tuesday to pay last respects between 12-3 pm. His list rites will be performed at his home town in Kerala.

Tags:
Radhakrishnan NairRadhakrishnan Nair deathjournalist death

Must Watch