हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Metro

Services briefly hit on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line due to snag

Services were briefly affected on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Wednesday due to a technical snag in a train, following which it was removed from operation at the Green Park station, an official said.

Services briefly hit on Delhi Metro&#039;s Yellow Line due to snag

New Delhi: Services were briefly affected on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Wednesday due to a technical snag in a train, following which it was removed from operation at the Green Park station, an official said.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in northwest Delhi and Huda City Centre in Gurgaon. "A train developed some signalling issue at around 11.20 am at Patel Chowk station going towards Huda City Centre. As a result, the train was withdrawn from services at the Green Park station at around 12 noon," a DMRC spokesperson said.

This resulted in bunching of trains on the down line (towards Huda City Centre) during this period as trains moved with restricted speed between Patel Chowk and Green Park stations, he said.

In August, thousands of Delhi Metro commuters had faced hardship as services on the Yellow Line (towards Huda City Centre) were suspended for around 30 minutes in the morning following a glitch near the Chhatarpur station in the middle of heavy rush on Raksha Bandhan.

Tags:
Delhi MetroDelhi Metro Yellow LineDelhi Metro Yellow Lin services

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close